Better Call Saul season 6 debate: The downfall of Howard Hamlin

At this point, it seems inevitable that something bad is going to happen to Howard Hamlin on Better Call Saul season 6. Jimmy and Kim have both used so much energy at this point to sabotage the guy and at this point, it feels like they’re succeeded!

Take, for example, what Cliff Main believes that he saw with Wendy being tossed out of his car. It’s so unbelievably ridiculous and yet, they’d already planted some seeds that something was off with the character. Howard’s not a horrible person, and that’s what makes this whole ordeal all the more chaotic. It just signifies exactly how far Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn’s characters are at this point in their descent.

So how quickly will the downfall of Howard be complete? That’s one of the things that we’re left to ponder over right now, and we don’t think that the writers are necessarily going to be rushing us through any of the big events that are coming. We tend to believe that we’re going to see this play out over the next few episodes at least, and then we could see Howard either in a very different place or gone in the second half of the season.

One of the things we tend to feel in general is that Howard, while a part of Jimmy’s endgame, is not the reason for his unraveling. Neither is Kim. It’s really all about the choices that he makes himself. People like Howard do get caught in his crosshairs, and we do wonder if he, as Saul, harbors a lot of guilt over his past actions.

What do you think is going to happen to Howard on Better Call Saul season 6 down the road?

