Yellowstone season 5: Are we getting close to the start of filming?

For everyone out there excited for Yellowstone season 5 to be here, May could be a very good month. After all, we are closing in on the start of production!

It’s been out there for a good while that Kevin Costner and the rest of the cast would be back in Montana at some point this month to resume work on the series. There is not a specific date that is public knowledge for this, but we’re sure that some of the cast and crew will indicate when they are back at work on new episodes.

We imagine that filming this season could be pretty unusual for a lot of people involved, mostly because of the gradual rise in popularity that we’ve seen here over the past eighteen months for the show. Season 4 filmed all the way back in the late summer/fall of 2020, right in the middle of the global health crisis. The sets were incredibly isolated back then for a number of reasons, but with more popularity comes more attention. We’re coming off of the most-watched season here by a mile, and we would imagine there’s going to be a lot of attention surrounding every single scene that is shot anywhere the public can get a look at it.

The good news, at least for the time being, is that the cast and crew don’t have to worry about hiding major spoilers. This isn’t like the previous season, at least in that season 4 did not end with some enormous cliffhanger where multiple lives were in danger. By and large, we know the bulk of the people who are going to be a part of the upcoming batch of episodes. There will be new faces, as well, but we’re hear a little bit more about them over the course of the coming weeks.

