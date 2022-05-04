The Flash season 8 episode 14 spoilers: The aftermath of death

We probably don’t have to tell you this by now, but The Flash season 8 episode 14 is going to be a tear-jerker of epic propositions. A good chunk of “Funeral for a Friend” is going to be about just that — saying goodbye to an important person on the show.

The synopsis for this episode was released far in advance, so you can’t be that shocked that it is as vague as humanly possible:

HONOR THE FALLEN – Team Flash uses the distraction of a bank robbing Meta to detract from the grief of losing someone they love. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Vanessa Parise directed the episode with the story by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza and teleplay by Jeff Hersh (#814). Original airdate 5/11/2022. Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Regardless of who is deceased, we at least appreciate that nobody is rushing through what is going to be a very difficult process for all of the team. They’ve understandably grown close over the years, and that is what happens when you’re talking about having a shared secret for years. They are heroes to everyone in Central City and yet, they can’t command attention beyond their alter egos.

On the other side of this episode, we do believe that the writers are going to start shifting away from the Deathstorm arc onto a few other things. As for what that will look like in the long-term or how that shapes the overall show, we’ll just have to wait and see.

