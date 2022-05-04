Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Kate Walsh talks Addison’s return

There are some great things ahead when Grey’s Anatomy season 18 returns to ABC tomorrow night. At the top of that list, of course, has to be the return of Kate Walsh as Addison. She is such a huge part of the show’s greater universe and impacted so many people, especially characters like Meredith who are still around. She’s also got a unique connection with Amelia, given that these two were main characters on Private Practice for such a good span of time.

So what does Walsh have to say about Addison these days? Does she still recognize her as the person we saw so many years ago? Speaking on the subject to Today.com, there’s a good bit that she had to say on the subject of where she is right now and how she’s changed:

“There’s a maturing in her and the leadership quality and grounded-ness to her, particularly being an outsider coming in as a guest to ‘Grey’s’ alone … she has this perspective and objectivity that you trust … There’s a bit of a gravitas to her but also, you know, hopefully humor still.”

Walsh has appeared here and there throughout this current season and with that in mind, we tend to think there’s at least a show she will continue to be featured a little bit later on, as well. The most important thing right now is that we continue to see her have some great moments with the cast, and also bring different approaches to the hospital when it comes to medicine. At this point, it’s pretty hard to tell if she’s going to have a long-term story arc beyond any of this.

For now, we just appreciate that Grey’s Anatomy is doing whatever they can to honor some of their legacy — we’ll always appreciate a character coming back after a long time.

