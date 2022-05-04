New Amsterdam season 4 episode 19, 20 promo: Max’s next move

As we prepare ourselves for New Amsterdam season 4 episode 19 and 20 on NBC next week, you have to prepare for an onslaught of emotion. That’s what happens when you have two episodes on back-to-back nights!

So is there any good news for Dr. Max Goodwin along the way? There’s at least a chance of that, thanks mostly to the fact that he’s inching ever closer to figuring things out when it comes to how to stop Dr. Veronica Fuentes. Think about it like this: At the end of episode 18, he successfully tricked Fuentes by taking advantage of one of her most undesirable traits: Her greed. She is so focused on profits that she leaves herself open for invulnerabilities.

Is there a chance that we’ll see her stopped for good over the course of the next two episodes? Possibly, but we wouldn’t be shocked if we’re stuck waiting for answers until we get around to the season 4 finale. There’s no real reason for the show to rush anything along here at all.

The same goes, of course, for Sharpe’s recovery. We’re starting to see her take some major steps forward, but we recognize that this is not something that is going to happen over time. There’s no guarantee that she’ll ever regain the speech that she once had, though we tend to believe that this is a hopeful show. It’s hard to imagine that they would just conclude things where they are right now.

At the end of these two installments, there will be a couple more before we get to the end of the season. Remember that there’s a season 5, as well, with the silver lining there being that it is going to be a thirteen-episode final chapter for Ryan Eggold and the rest of the cast.

