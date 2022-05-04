Law & Order: SVU season 23: Showrunner Warren Leight exits

Following a grand return to Law & Order: SVU and ushering it through a record-breaking run, Warren Leight is saying goodbye once more.

In a series of posts on Twitter, the EP announced that he will be “taking a break” after running the show the past few years. Warren, who previously ran SVU from season 13 through season 17, helped carry the series through the global health crisis, one of the most difficult eras in modern TV history. This is a time where schedules constantly changed, guest stars became suddenly unavailable, and there were logistical challenges aplenty as to how to film in New York City. There was a certain expectation viewers had around this show and it couldn’t feel significantly different by the time viewers sat down to watch it. Warren was instrumental in keeping things together. He also helped guide SVU through the reintroduction of Elliot Stabler into its world, as Law & Order: Organized Crime premiered a little over one year ago.

So what comes next for SVU? More than likely, franchise guru Dick Wolf is going to name another experienced producer into the showrunner role to keep things consistent moving forward. We know there’s a season 24 coming and while the future beyond that remains unclear, we’ve yet to hear anything suggesting that it will be the final season. It remains not only an integral part of NBC’s lineup, but also a very important show for its dedicated fans. It serves as a source of comfort for so many, and Olivia Benson is one of the most revered heroes on all of TV.

Production recently wrapped on season 23, and there are a handful of episodes still remaining. You’ll get a chance to see one of them, for example, in just over 24 hours.

