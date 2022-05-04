Moon Knight season 2: Is it renewed? After that cliffhanger…

Now that we’ve officially made it to the end of season 1, doesn’t it feel like high time to have a Moon Knight season 2 conversation? Are we officially getting that at some point in the near future?

It’s probably clear to most of you out there at this point that we want more of this show, and more within this world. However, there’s just no evidence that this is officially going to happen. All that we can say is that the mid-credits sequence following the finale makes it feel like it could. Finally, the show has fully brought in Jake Lockley, the third personality played by Oscar Isaac. His actions could create a really interesting show moving forward, and we certainly hope that this is something we get a chance to see.

When it comes to the overall success of Moon Knight itself, it does feel like there’s really no doubt that the show would be coming back. Wouldn’t the producers and Isaac want to continue this story, as well? The only thing potentially standing in the way here is the larger picture of the MCU itself, who could decide at a certain point that they want to go in a really different direction. The folks behind the scenes there can be a little harder to predict.

Do we want to see Moon Knight down the road cross over with some other superheroes? Sure, but in all honesty, we really don’t think that this is something that needs to be rushed. We’d rather just allow the characters time to blossom out within this world and we can get to know a lot of them a little bit better. For the time being, this show could be better with that as its top priority.

