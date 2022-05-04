Mayans MC season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Honor the fallen

As we prepare ourselves to see Mayans MC season 4 episode 5 on FX next week, we have to prepare for things to get pretty emotional. Not only that, but it could happen in some fairly unexpected ways.

If there is one major theme that we’ve seen so far this season, it’s that this club can’t find much of a sense of unity anymore. Bishop took his big gambles and still, the aftermath of them is reverberating through everything. EZ owes so much of his identity to the Mayans, and on some level, he wants to find a way to piece it all back together. The problem is just that this is not a particularly easy thing to do.

While the Mayans MC season 4 episode 5 synopsis below may not give much away, it still does a rather nice job of setting the table:

The divided M.C. comes together in honor of their fallen brothers.

As for the promo below, it makes it really clear that we’re going to be seeing one of the most violent (and chaotic!) stories we’ve had a chance to see all season long. We have to prepare for anything to happen from start to finish here, and for at least another couple of characters to potentially die. EZ makes it clear that he’s not afraid to get his hands dirty, and it’s pretty darn clear to us that he is embracing that in every single way that he can. We’ll just have to see what the end results look like — there’s still so much of the show after the fact, and that means a lot of aftermath to assess.

