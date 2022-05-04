Yellowjackets season 2: When will filming kick off?

As so many of you probably know at this point, we’re excited beyond words to check out Yellowjackets season 2 on Showtime. Unfortunately, we also know we’re a long time from it airing. There’s going to be a lot of exciting/dramatic stuff ahead, but we have to get from point A to point B with a lot of it.

The good news is that point A is really the writers’ room opening up, and that has already happened. The next order of business is getting to see production in action … but when is that actually going to start?

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, executive producer Ashley Lyle noted that the plan is for the cast and crew to return to set in late summer, which could have the show on track (at least per our own estimations) for a late 2022 / early 2023 start.

Lyle also notes that in the flashbacks, you are also going to see a lot of winter, especially some of those scenes that featured the Antler Queen from all the way back in the series premiere:

“We are definitely re-visiting the winter storyline … We’ve been calling Season 2, ‘The Winter of Their Discontent.'”

We’ve seen winter play a massive role in the survivors’ lives already, as Jackie literally froze to death outside of the cabin. That was heartbreaking, but we have to remember that it’s really just the tip of the iceberg for everything else that is coming. There is a lot of heartbreaking stuff coming up.

