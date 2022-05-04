Law & Order: SVU season 23 finale filming wraps! What’s ahead?

For everyone out there who loves Law & Order: SVU, consider today a great milestone behind the scenes. Filming on season 23 is done and now, the cast and crew get to head off on yet another hiatus.

In a post on Twitter, showrunner Warren Leight confirmed the news with, ironically, a photo of cast member Peter Scanavino taking a photo. He’s present here alongside Mariska Hargitay, Kelli Giddish, and one of the prominent finale guest stars in Jordana Spiro.

We’ve heard already that the end of the season is going to feature the return of Raul Esparza as Rafael Barba and this time around, he’ll be taking on a very different sort of case than what we saw with Richard Wheatley. We also hope that there’s a chance in here for he to repair some things with Olivia Benson, but there’s inevitably going to be a lot of other stuff to tackle here, as well. Take, for example, another important and topical case.

We’re lucky to know in advance that SVU has been renewed for a season 24; hopefully, we’ll get some more news about other shows in the franchise before too long. The flagship Law & Order just returned earlier this year, whereas Organized Crime is now finishing off season 2.

Speaking of Organized Crime, you are going to see a little bit later this week a crossover that features Elliot Stabler working together with his old partner Olivia — they’ll be around each other more in a professional capacity, but we’re hoping that there’s going to be a chance to learn more about where the two stand personally. It’s hard to deny the chemistry, or the demands of fans who’d like to see them eventually get together.

Last day on set for the season, everybody starts taking pictures. Here, photographer @PeterScanavino captures @Mariska, @KelliGiddish and one of our guest stars for the #SVU23Finale, the great @JordanaSpiro pic.twitter.com/Q94HtKXJrd — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) May 3, 2022

