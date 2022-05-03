Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Season 4 episode 18 preview

Is New Amsterdam new tonight over at NBC? Is there a lot of exciting stuff coming in regards to season 4 episode 18? Let’s just say that there’s a lot of good stuff to get into within this piece.

So where should we begin? The best place is probably just saying that there will, in fact, be another installment airing tonight! Not only that, but we’re looking towards a rare instance of getting several installments of the show in just a matter of days. We’re going to have more episodes on both May 9 and May 10, but we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves here (at least for now).

Instead, let’s focus on what we know about this installment at present. “No Ifs, Ands, or Buts” has the potential to be a really exciting hour of TV. It’s one where there could be a few dramatic twists and turns and by the end of it, we could see Max getting one step closer to achieving his goals in regards to Dr. Fuentes. Unfortunately, along the way we could also see more problems when it comes to Helen’s attempts to recover from her stroke — including her ability to speak.

Want to get a few more details all about it? Then be sure to check out the full New Amsterdam season 4 episode 18 synopsis below:

05/03/2022 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max orchestrates a plan to get Dr. Fuentes terminated from New Amsterdam once and for all. Helen confronts her medical complication. Iggy helps two patients deal with a breakup, which forces him to consider his own marriage. Bloom and Dr. Castries reach an understanding. TV-14

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to New Amsterdam season 4 episode 18?

Are you glad that the show is sticking around for more, and is there any one thing you’re most excited to see? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to keep coming back for more insight that you don’t want to miss on the show and the future. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







