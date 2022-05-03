The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus on Melissa McBride’s spin-off exit

For the first time since the news was announced, Norman Reedus is speaking out about Melissa McBride’s exit from their Walking Dead spin-off.

If you didn’t hear the news, the actress recently opted to depart the planned project, which has been in development for quite some time, over what was termed to be “logistical” issues. To be specific, the project is set to be filmed in Europe and that was something untenable for the actress at that time. This led to a ridiculous amount of backlash towards Reedus, who was somehow blamed as though he was responsible for where production would take place. Things got so bad that at one point, AMC itself released a statement defending their star and noting that Norman had nothing to do with choosing a location. Melissa’s departure was her decision alone, and there’s always a chance she could play Carol down the road.

In a new interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Norman reiterated much of this himself, noting that Melissa chose to take some time off and he understands that after working in this world for twelve years. We wonder if the original idea was for there to be more of a production gap between projects; the flagship show only recently wrapped and now, this spin-off is set to begin filming this summer.

Do we want to see McBride back in this world at this point? Absolutely, and we tend to believe that she would want that, as well. We’ve seen zero evidence to the contrary, and we have a feeling that there are going to be all sorts of opportunities down the road.

