Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be seeing season 6 episode 15 on the air — with all of the emotion that comes with it?

We don’t want to be in the habit of making you wait for more news here, so let’s go ahead and make it clear: The episode “Miguel” is almost here, and it’s going to be big. Finally, Jon Huertas gets a chance to stand in the spotlight for a story that is all about his character. We’ll learn about his past, how he came to know Rebecca, and more of their relationship down the road. We have to prepare for just about everything in this episode — from sadness to joy. It will be here at the standard 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.

We know that there’s a lot that has already been said about this episode in advance, but we should just go ahead and say that we hope this episode truly validates Miguel as a character in the eyes of the Big Three. It feels like he’s never gotten the respect that he deserves from a lot of them, and that’s a pretty hard thing to digest or think about. He may not even get the respect that he deserves from some viewers.

How worried should we be for the character? The fear of death for Miguel has always been there — we’ve yet to see him in the flash-forwards far in the future, and we’ve been lucky that so many other characters have survived. We want to hope for the best, but also prepare for the worst.

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6 episode 15?

What are you the most concerned about when it comes to Miguel? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

