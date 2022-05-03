The Resident season 5 episode 22 spoilers: The last before finale!

Curious to learn more about The Resident season 5 episode 22 on Fox next week? There is a lot to get into here, and it’s starts with this: It’s the last one before the finale. The remaining two installments of this 23-episode season are going to be incredibly dramatic, but the good news is knowing that Cade is technically still alive. While she may not be in a great spot following what transpires with her, there’s at least a chance that she is going to be on the mend here.

Beyond just this character, though, there are plenty of other big stories within this episode also. Take, for starters, the fact that Devon has some big decisions to make; meanwhile, Billie could be figuring out what she really wants … but also some complications that could come with that. For more, take a look at the full The Resident season 5 episode 22 synopsis below:

When a young boy comes into the hospital with a rare disease which leaves his bones incredibly fragile, Cade’s father, Ian (guest star Andrew McCarthy), scrubs in to assist in the surgery, leaving Cade all on her own in her recovery. With his clinical trial officially being declared a success, Devon has some huge decisions to make about the future of his career. Meanwhile, Billie struggles with some new feelings in the all-new “The Proof Is in The Pudding” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, May 10 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-522) (TV-14 D, L, V)

The Billie story feels like one where she could realize how much she cares for Conrad, even more than she initially thought that she did. If this is the case, we imagine that this is going to be something that better sets the stage for a season 6. That hasn’t been confirmed yet, but who are we kidding — it’s totally going to happen pending some shocking reveal later on.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 5 episode 22?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







