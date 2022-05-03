Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are you going to be seeing the show back alongside FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted? As you would imagine, there are a few different things we want to break down here.

The first order of business, though, is getting the bad news out of the way: We’ve gotten a nice run of new episodes as of late, but we are back in the midst of a hiatus. At least this is the last break of the spring, right? There are three episodes left of each of these shows, and you will see them all play out from May 10 all the way to the respective finales on May 24.

So while we inch closer to some of this, why not share a few more hints on what lies ahead? Without further ado, go ahead and see synopses for the next handful of episodes below.

FBI season 4 episode 20, “Ghost from the Past” – The murder of a TSA agent leads the team to hunt down a killer who is using drug mules to exploit airport security checkpoints. Also, OA struggles to cope with the aftermath of the sarin gas exposure and the 10th anniversary of his army friend’s death in Afghanistan, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, May 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 1 episode 19, “Get That Revolution Started” – The Fly Team works to hunt down the sniper responsible for killing an American during an attack targeting a biomedical lab in Belgium. Also, Jaeger clashes with her boss at Europol over her allegiance to the Fly Team, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 20, “Greatest Hits” – The team searches for a murderer recreating the chilling killings of a notorious ‘80s mobster, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Just from those three synopses alone, it feels like the Most Wanted story could be the most terrifying — it also feels like this will be the one that feels the most like an episode of Criminal Minds. We are certainly curious to see where this story goes, and just how crazy/intense things become.

