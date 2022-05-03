The Good Doctor season 5 episode 17 promo: The impact of Claire’s return

As we prepare ourselves for The Good Doctor season 5 episode 17 on ABC tomorrow night, we’re absolutely stoked that Claire is back in this world. How could we not be? We’re talking about a beloved character and someone who knows Shaun as a doctor better than almost anyone.

With Claire’s return comes a new patient, and it’s a young boy who is in desperate need of help. However, is this an operation that Shaun can’t quite solve? Based on what we’re seeing right now, he may be drawing a blank. It’s going to be a rare case of Shaun struggling to find the right answers no matter how badly he wants them. Will he pull a rabbit out of his hat? A life could depend on it!

Given that the title for this episode is “The Lea Show,” it’s pretty clear that there’s more going on here beyond what the title suggests — yet, the show’s not abandoning its roots, and we also imagine that things are going to build in some unexpected ways. That’s what happens when we are close to the end of the season, and there’s a lot of things the writers probably want to do to surprise all of us leading into a season 5. We’re thrilled that the show is already renewed, since that’s at least a way to take some of our concerns away that we’re going to be left empty-handed.

For those of you who are wondering whether Claire’s return is going to be short-lived, we don’t have any evidence that Antonia Thomas will be back as a series regular. Just be glad that we’ll be seeing a little bit more of the character for the time being.

