This Is Us season 6 episode 15 photo: Miguel and Rebecca’s life

As we prepare for This Is Us season 6 episode 15 to arrive later tonight, why not ruminate for a moment on Rebecca and Miguel?

These two characters have had a love story like no other through the years, one that has been unique and full of challenges. Yet, they’ve persevered and within this episode, we’re going to see much of it in the past, present, and future. How much of it we see remains to be seen, but it does feel like we’re at least getting to the timeline of Kate and Phillip’s wedding, and perhaps after.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to see our take on what could be coming on the show tonight. After you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them.

Based on the color of Miguel’s hair in the photo above, it’s fair to assume this takes place after Kate ties the knot for the second time, and it seems like they are trying to enjoy the simple things — take, for example, a nice breakfast. We think there’s going to be some happiness still for them, even with Rebecca’s condition and her diminishing memory.

Yet, with all of this will come challenges, especially for Miguel. We already know that he’s taking on a lot, and we cannot imagine the mental toll that comes with seeing the one he loves struggle to remember so much of her life as well. We know that he’s also getting older, and that means its fair share of challenges, as well.

We’ll see where the story of “Miguel” goes in the end but for now, we should prepare to get all of the handkerchiefs in the world. More than likely, we’re going to need them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

Where do you think things are going moving into This Is Us season 6 episode 15?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, keep coming back — this is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







