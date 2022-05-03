Magnum PI season 4 episode 20 (finale) photo: A look at Magnum, Higgins

Magnum PI season 4 episode 20 is going to be coming onto CBS this Friday and just as you likely know, this is the big finale! There’s a lot of huge stuff that could happen here, and that includes getting to understand more of what happens next for our title character and Juliet Higgins.

Is she going to have a chance to confess how she feels? We know at least that it’s on her mind! That’s been made clear by some of the previews that we’ve seen so far of the episode, though there’s no guarantee that she will actually be able to say anything. It’s possible that she intends to, but something happens along the way that causes him to stall out.

As for the photo above, this is at least a first look at Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks. These two are front and center for what is sure to be an exciting story, but there’s nothing about this photo alone that appears romantic in nature. Instead, it’s probably about the case at the heart of this episode, which resolves mostly around seeing the two of them try to help locate Katsumoto’s missing ex-wife.

In the end, so much about relationships is about timing. We saw that in the past episode with Magnum trying to ask out Higgins; heck, it’s been there through most of the season. Higgins was involved with Ethan for a time and then after that, Magnum had something going with Lia. If you mess something up when it comes to timing, it’s hard to get yourself back in the right place again later. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, but prepare for good things!

