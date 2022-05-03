The Good Doctor season 5 episode 17 spoilers: The last before finale!

Next week The Good Doctor season 5 episode 17 is going to be coming on ABC, and we know already that this will be an important one. There are only two more left this season! That means there’s going to be some really important stuff go down, whether it be related to the characters or the medical cases.

While there was no synopsis for episode 17 leading into tonight’s episode, we can at least share with you the title of “The Lea Show.” This means that the reality-TV storyline, in some form, is going to continue for a little while longer. We get already that it’s polarizing, and it certainly is not a direction we thought that the show would be going in during this season.

Yet, the whole idea of this storyline is to give us an outside perspective of where these characters are moving into the end of the season and their romantic future. It’s an important place that Shaun and Lea are in, and it’s one that could better define their future. We just hope that nothing crumbles along the way and that they have a chance to be happy.

If we’re going to go with the TV metaphor for a moment, remember this: There is what viewers see, and there is what is behind the camera. Sometimes, the real truth isn’t always as pretty as what you see on the air.

(Also, remember that The Good Doctor has been renewed for a season 6 — you don’t have to worry about the long-term future here.)

