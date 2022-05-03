Better Call Saul season 6 episode 5 spoilers: Business is booming!

Next week on Better Call Saul season 6 episode 5, you’re going to be seeing an episode titled “Black and Blue” that should progress things rather quickly.

What’s going on here? Well, for starters, this is where you could see Jimmy McGill dive even deeper down the Saul Goodman rabbit hole! We know that he’s well on his way to that point already, but we’re going to be seeing him progress there more than ever before. The show has to move rather quickly at this point, given that there are so many boxes that need to be checked off in what is just a thirteen-episode final season.

While there wasn’t too much information released in advance of this episode, you can go ahead and check out the full Better Call Saul season 6 episode 5 synopsis right now:

While business booms for Jimmy, the vise tightens on the cat-and-mouse game between Gus and Lalo.

There are only a few episodes left in the first part of the season and by the end of it, we do think that there’s going to be some jaws on the floor. We’re not sure that we’re going to see another character killed off like Nacho, but we also don’t need that. The best thing right now is spending more time with these characters and understanding what their future could hold.

Where do you think things are going to be going as we move into Better Call Saul season 6 episode 5?

