NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 21 return date: The last before finale

After tonight’s new episode, it of course makes sense to want the NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 21 return date. There is so much to prepare for! We are closing in on the big season finale and with that in mind, we tend to think that things are only going to get more dramatic and intense.

Now, we have to share the bad news: There will not be a new episode next week. Instead, we’re all going to be waiting to Monday, May 16 to see what is next. Luckily, this is the final hiatus of the season. Isn’t that worth celebrating?

Want to know a little more news all about what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 21 synopsis below:

“Switchback” – Captain Milius (Enver Gjokaj) returns to Hawai’i for a secret prisoner exchange operation, and brings in Jane to be his personal security escort in the Philippines, where the exchange will take place, on part one of the two-part season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, May 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Before this episode concludes, we have to expect that there will be a lot of action sequences, a little bit of drama, and also a big “to be continued” sort of cliffhanger. If the writers are going to paint a big two-part finale, don’t you think they are going to go all-out here? Maybe that means in Jane’s personal and professional lives. We at least know that you’re a fan of Lucy and Whistler, there’s going to be a lot of stuff explored at the end of the season, as well.

