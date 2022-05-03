All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 11 spoilers: ‘What Now?’

Next week on All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 11, we will see the path continued to be paved towards the big finale. There are only three episodes left!

First things first, we’re moving towards an episode titled “What Now?” — this is one where Simone is going to look towards anything to help her move forward. We understand her need for an escape, but will that be or a good or bad thing? We’ll have to see and understand more of that in due time.

For now, though, let’s go ahead and share the full All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 11 synopsis below:

FACING IT HEAD ON – After returning from break, Simone (Geffri Maya) throws herself into distraction, including her tennis tournament, to avoid dealing with what’s really bothering her. When Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) finds himself with more questions than answers, he finds help from Thea (Camille Hyde). With the help of Nathaniel (guest star Rhoyle Ivy King), JR (Sylvester Powell) realizes he needs to change his narrative on how he sees himself after he has a viral game moment. Meanwhile, Amara (Kelly Jenrette) inches closer to the issues going on with Bringston and Coach Marcus’ (Cory Hardrict) paranoia is at an all-time high. Nikhil Paniz directed the episode written by Jeffrey David Thomas & Charia Rose (#111). Original airdate 5/09/2022. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Hopefully, at some point over the next couple of weeks, we start to get an answer to another big question, as well: Whether or not the show is going to be coming back for another season. We’re trying to be optimistic, but it’s also tough given that The CW canceled both Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow just last week.

