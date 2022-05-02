Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? More season 5 episode 16 talk

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Are we going to see the series come back with season 5 episode 16?

We’ve been waiting for this episode for the past two weeks with bated breath, and that’s been amplified somewhat by just how memorable this past episode was, and how it set the stage for what’s next with Shaun and Lea’s great reality-TV experiment. If there’s one thing that we’ve learned about Freddie Highmore’s character, it’s that he thrives with a certain amount of stability. For the sake of this episode, some of that will be thrown out the window and we’re not altogether sure that this crew is going to be all that understanding of what it is that he needs. You can see some concerns over that in the promo below, if you have not seen that already.

Meanwhile, we suggest that you also check out the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 16 synopsis — we like to think of that as a pretty-good guide to what you can be seeing here on out:

“The Shaun Show” – As Shaun and Lea head toward their wedding day, a documentary film maker has chosen to follow their lives to showcase relationships and weddings of atypical couples on an all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MAY 2 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Guest starring is Hollis Jane Andrews as Sophie, Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva, April Cameron as Nurse Hawks and Antonia Thomas as Claire Browne.

The return of Claire is most likely the surprise that is being hyped in all of the previews, and we get that — she was a huge part of the show! We’re just as eager as anyone to be seeing what she’s been up to in her time away from this world.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see on The Good Doctor season 5 episode 16?

Are you glad to see the series back on the air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for even more updates we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







