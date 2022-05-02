9-1-1 season 5 episode 17 spoilers: The last before epic finale

Want to get a good sense of what is coming up next on 9-1-1 season 5 episode 17? There is a huge installment coming to Fox next week.

What makes “Hero Complex” stand out? This is an episode very much about a mysterious character who fancies themselves a hero. However, they are no Batman; instead, this is someone who is selfishly hurting others in order to make themselves look better. There’s a lot to dive into here, and that’s without noting that this is the penultimate episode of the season. Whatever happens here is almost certain to carry over to the finale. You can prepare for that 100%, and know that there could be a handful of emotional moments that come as a result of that.

Below, you can check out the full 9-1-1 season 5 episode 17 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

After a mysterious death, Hen and Chimney put their lives in danger when they suspect that someone is playing God to make themselves look like a hero. Meanwhile, Eddie visits Texas, where he attempts to reconcile with his father in the all-new “Hero Complex” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 9 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-517) (TV-14 L, V)

So what can we tell you about the finale? We know that Eddie is going to make a huge decision in regards to his future, and the same could go for Buck and his relationship with Taylor. This is a story titled “Starting Over,” and you will get a chance to see it on Monday, May 16. There may not be a season 6 renewal at the moment, but we very much consider that a formality. It’s hard to imagine a world where this show does not come back.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1 season 5 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

this article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







