All American season 4 episode 18 spoilers: The risk pile up

Next week on The CW you are going to be seeing All American season 4 episode 18 on the network — want to know more news about it? This is an hour titled “Came Back for You,” and there is a lot of stuff to be excited about here! This should serve as a chance to see Spencer prepare for what’s next in his journey to find success, but also derail many of his plans entirely.

It’s important to remember at this point that there are only three more episodes still to come this season. With that in mind there’s a lot of drama ahead, and you gotta prepare in advance for some pretty big changes.

Below, you can check out the full All American season 4 episode 18 synopsis with other insight on what you can expect to see:

SEEING THINGS DIFFERENTLY – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is ready to take the next step in his NIL journey, but everything could be at risk before it has a chance to get started. Olivia (Samantha Logan) gets caught up in her story and quickly learns it could cost her everything. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) gets a surprise that throws a wrench into his plans with Layla (Greta Onieogou). Billy (Taye Diggs) is worried about his job and gets some sage advice that leads him to come up with a new plan. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) and Laura (Monet Mazur) realize they could help each other in an unexpected way. Crystle Roberson directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Jennifer A. King (#418). Original airdate 5/09/2022.

One of the things that you most prepare for are the potential shockers both in and around school. We know that there is a season 5 coming to the network down the road, but is it going to look or feel like any other that we’ve seen? Season 4 was so much about the transition between point A and point B and now, we’re moving into a spot where we’re entirely in this whole-new environment.

