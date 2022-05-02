Station 19 season 5 episode 18 (finale) spoilers: Andy Herrera’s trial

There are a handful of important things to note about Station 19 season 5 episode 18 on ABC, and it starts off with this: It’s the big finale. Not only that, but this is going to be one of the most emotional, important moments of Andy Herrera’s life.

Just in case you were wondering, the trial surrounding Jaina Lee Ortiz’s character is not going to be wrapped up shortly. Instead, it’s going to take a good while to play out — the show won’t be rushing it, but that’s going to make so much of it all the more difficult.

Below, check out the full Station 19 season 5 episode 18 synopsis with more information as to what lies ahead:

“Crawl Out Through the Fallout” – Andy tracks down a witness to testify at her trial. Meanwhile, Carina and Maya deal with a stressful situation, and the crew responds to a car wreck on the season finale of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MAY 19 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Our hope is that we can at least get to the other side of the trial in the finale, and that we’re not left with some big cliffhanger at the tail end of all of this. Isn’t there enough other storylines out there that you can do a big cliffhanger with? Do you really have to throw this one in there, as well? We feel like the car wreck could be involved in that, mostly because dramatic rescues and life-or-death situations are often the basis for how seasons of this show end.

At least at this point, we’re feeling grateful that there’s going to be a season 6 on the other side. That way, no matter how things end here we’ve got confidence that there’s going to be resolution coming.

