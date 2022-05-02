A Million Little Things season 4 episode 20 spoilers: First finale details!

A Million Little Things season 4 episode 20 is coming onto ABC on Wednesday, May 18, and this is going to mark an emotional finale! Also, we have to prepare for the possibility that it is the series finale, as well. We may not want that, but this is clearly a show hovering on the bubble. There’s no guarantee that it comes back for more, even if it’s something that we’d very-much like to see.

Beyond our love for the show, another reason why we’re so concerned over the future is because it doesn’t feel like this finale was written as the end of the series. With that, we have to prepare for some sort of devastating cliffhanger; we just hope that there’s some sort of resolution on the other side.

For a few more details on the finale story-wise, go ahead and check out the newly-released A Million Little Things season 4 episode 20 synopsis below:

“just in case” – The strength of Maggie and Gary’s relationship is put to the test once again. Rome makes a sacrifice for a student in distress; Theo turns to an unlikely source to help his mom through a rough patch, and Eddie learns a shocking secret about Anna on the season finale of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, MAY 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Is the Eddie – Anna storyline going to be the cliffhanger? It could be, just as it’s possible that it could be something tied to Gary and Maggie. It goes without saying that there are going to be struggles throughout this hour, but let’s hope for some element of hope and happiness. We know there can be a lot of drama on this show here and there, so we live for the bittersweet moments when we have them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to A Million Little Things right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to A Million Little Things season 4 episode 20?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







