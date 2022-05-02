All Rise season 3 premiere date set at OWN: When is it?

We know that you’ve waited a long time to learn the All Rise season 3 premiere date over at OWN. Well, today the wait is finally over!

The network announced this morning that on Tuesday, June 7 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, the Simone Missick led legal drama is going to be back with new episodes. The show was previously canceled after airing for two seasons at CBS, but in that time it developed a loyal following. OWN swept in and gave it new life, and a significant chunk of the core cast is coming back for more.

With the move to cable, we imagine that we’re going to see bolder stories, a real emphasis on character, and also cases that are timelier than ever. Take a look at the season 3 logline below for more details (per TV Insider):

We return on election night as Judge Lola Carmichael awaits the results of her campaign; Emily returns from Puerto Rico with renewed drive and purpose about her career and Luke continues to shake things up through his work in the public defender’s office

We really hope that All Rise ends up being an enormous success story on OWN. That way, it validates the big risk the network took in picking it up! We’re also in an era right now where more and more cable channels are abandoning scripted programming, likely due to the looming threat presented from streaming services. We like to think there’s still a place on cable for shows like All Rise, and OWN feels like the perfect home for it on paper. We’ll just have to wait and see now if the gamble pays off down the line.

