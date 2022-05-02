Better Call Saul season 6 episode 4: Rhea Seehorn directing ‘Hit and Run’

Here’s some news on tonight’s Better Call Saul season 6 episode 4 that surprisingly isn’t garnering a whole lot of attention. Rhea Seehorn is set to make her TV directing debut!

We know that the AMC show has a tendency to keep things super-secret, but even with that we’re somewhat surprised that this news isn’t more publicized. Seehorn isn’t the first actor within the Breaking Bad world to direct, but it’s always a fantastic achievement to go behind the camera on a show like this. The scenes are often so fantastic, layered, and intense. This is one of the most visual and director-dependent programs out there.

So what was it like for Seehorn to take on this role? Speaking to USA Today, she makes it clear just how challenging it is to take on this role:

“It was definitely terrifying. People were like, ‘Was it fun?’ When I wasn’t sweating like Albert Brooks in ‘Broadcast News,’ yeah. It was alternating just sheer joy and sheer adrenaline and terror. Yes, it’s daunting. This is not a first-time director type of show, let’s face it. This is an extremely advanced show.”

Our hope is that over tonight’s episode, we start to get a better understanding as to what’s going to be happening with Kim and Jimmy and their plot to take down Hamlin. To date, a lot of this story has been a slow burn, with these two characters putting a lot of plans in motion but not paying them off fully. Is that going to be changing sooner rather than later?

