The Rookie season 4 episode 21 promo: Is Bradford proposing to Ashley?

We know that there’s a lot of high-intensity stuff coming on The Rookie season 4 episode 21 next week. Most notably, there’s a dangerous situation that totally ruins a Mother’s Day brunch! It looks like this is going to provide a lot of the action and drama within this episode.

Then, there’s the romantic drama at the heart of this episode. Is Tim Bradford really about to propose to Ashley? Based on the promo below, there is at least a reasonable amount of cause for concern here! We absolutely feel for Lucy Chen as she watches some sort of moment between the two, but we do wonder if it’s not exactly what it appears to be from a distance. What matters right now is what that moment makes her feel. If she cares about him and wants something more from their relationship, this may be when she realizes that she has to act.

For Chen, this could be setting up a really fascinating end of this show. The Rookie has done the whole will-they, won’t-they with these two characters for a good while now and there comes a point where doing that loses a little bit of its narrative steam. We think we’re at the point now where the show could benefit more from mixing things up. There are a ton of stories that could come from seeing Chen and Bradford together, and we hope that the writers give us some time in order to properly explore that.

At least for now, we can revel in the fact that The Rookie already has a season 5 renewal! That will give us a chance to explore something more here that we would not get much of a chance to see otherwise.

