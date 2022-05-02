Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Are we going to be seeing this show back again alongside the 9-1-1: Lone Star spin-off show?

We know that there’s always some uncertainty regarding the status of some of these shows, but there is something we’re happy to share: There are episodes on the air tonight! Not only that, but you’re going to be seeing installments every Monday for the rest of the season. There’s a lot of good stuff you’re going to see, but also some big-time drama. Remember that in 9-1-1 proper, you’re going to see an explosive situation at the call center. Meanwhile, on Lone Star we’ll have an emotional situation that involves Owen spending time with her father.

9-1-1 season 5 episode 16, “May Day” – The 118 races to the rescue when the 9-1-1 Call Center goes up in flames. Then, Bobby risks his life to save a trapped May and Claudette, Buck and Eddie work together to help an injured electrician and Chimney and his brother team up as firefighters for the first time in the all-new “May Day” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 2 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-516) (TV-14 L, V)

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 16, “Shift-Less” – Owen travels to Los Angeles to confront his estranged father and some painful childhood memories. Wyatt acts out and prompting Judd to take him to his family ranch where an emergency brings them closer to together in the all-new “Shift-Less” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, May 2 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-316) (TV-14 L, V)

These episodes should be essential for giving us not only some action-packed rescues, but also something a little more emotional, as well. There are only a couple of episodes coming for each show after this, and these could give us everything from jaw-droppers to big reveals to emotional cliffhangers. Get ready for just about everything…

