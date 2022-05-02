Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we about to see season 19 episode 19 back on the air after a sizable hiatus from the air?

We know that you didn’t get a chance to see “The Brat Pack” last week, as the network’s had a pretty strange off-and-on strategy with this show as of late. Luckily, we can tell you now that it is absolutely about to be back on the air! You will this episode in a matter of hours, and this marks the debut of Sean Murray’s real-life daughter Cay Ryan as a performer on the show. To the surprise of no one, she’ll spend a generous amount of time working alongside her dad.

New NCIS video! Take a look below in the event you haven’t seen our full episode 18 review now. Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! This is, after all, the best way to make sure you don’t miss any other updates.

If you haven’t caught the official synopsis below yet, it does a good job of at least establishing what the story for Timothy McGee is going to look like here:

“The Brat Pack” – NCIS investigates a ring of clever teenage partygoers when a string of break-ins takes place at Marine Base Quantico. While working the case, Special Agent McGee forms a bond with one of the teens, Teagan Fields (Cay Ryan Murray), on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Sean Murray’s daughter guest stars.

Now, we come with the bad news: There is no episode of the show on May 9. (Yes, another hiatus.) The plan here is that there’s going to be another episode on May 16, and then the finale one week later on the 23rd. We already know there’s a season 20, so you don’t have to worry about that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







