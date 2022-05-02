Outlander season 7 spoilers: The Revolutionary War is officially here

After building towards the big moment for so many years, rest assured that Outlander season 7 will finally bring you the American Revolution. There’s no waiting on the war anymore, and it could end up setting Jamie and Claire’s whole world on fire.

Obviously, first and foremost they have to make it back to each other following the events of the season 6 finale, but we assume that they will get there. Once they reunite, they can start to plan ahead to ensure not only their safety, but also that of everyone they love. Here is just some of what executive producer Maril Davis had to say about this to Variety in a new interview:

…I will say we’ve talked so much about the Revolution coming — it’s like “winter is coming” in “Game of Thrones.” Next season, the Revolution is here. It’s our biggest season yet. We’re gonna straddle so many storylines and so much ground is covered in this season. Everyone goes on such a crazy arc this season. It’s the biggest season we’ve ever done and I’m so excited. I’m particularly excited about young Ian. He has a great storyline. Jamie and Claire, there’s so much I can’t talk about because I don’t want to spoil anything.

This is going to be an essential season when it comes to tying SO many things together and at this point, we just hope it’s also not the final one. Remember that we’ve gotten no clear guarantee as of yet about the long-term future, and we really hope that this happens before too long. That way, we can just enjoy the story and/or be worried about everything that is thrown in these characters’ directions. While Jamie and Claire have shown over the years that they can endure, there has also been no shortage of trouble along the way for either of them.

