Winning Time season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: The swan song

Next week on Winning Time season 1 episode 10, you’ve got the epic finale and one of the biggest moments ever for the Los Angeles Lakers.

For anyone who was curious as to how deep this season was going to go, it looks like the finale will feature the NBA Finals between the Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers in 1980. For those interested in real-life sports-related spoilers, Game 6 is a legendary Magic Johnson performance, as he played center following the los of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar leading the team to a championship. This is the beginning of Magic’s legacy being taken to yet another level — and of course, there was more attention and pressure that came with all of that.

We don’t think the moment leading up to this title is lost on Dr. Buss, who creates a “swan song” analogy leading up to it. Sometimes, swans save some of their most beautiful messages until the end, and you could get a fine example of that here.

While we’re sure somewhat of the finale’s focus will be on basketball, a lot will remain on the inner workings of things behind the scenes. There’s a lot of foreshadowing here about Jeanie Buss being the person to someday run the Lakers, and we definitely expect that to continue. We already know, after all, that there is a season 2 coming. We’re also sure that the story presented in this dramatization will continue to irk some of the real-life counterparts. Abdul-Jabbar and Jerry West are just two of the prominent people depicted in the show who are unhappy with the work in its totality.

For some longtime Laker fans, maybe this show is at least a distraction from the fact that the real time is not currently in the playoffs.

What do you most want to see on Winning Time season 1 episode 10?

How do you think the story here is going to conclude? If you’ve got any big predictions as to how the show will present things, share below! We’ll have even more coming up around the finale, as well. (Photo: HBO.)

