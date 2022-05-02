The Equalizer eyes showrunner change ahead of likely season 3 renewal

While The Equalizer has not been officially been renewed as of yet for a season 3 by CBS, we’ve got yet another sign that it is happening.

According to a report from Deadline, Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller (Take Two, Castle) are going to be stepping down as showrunners in the event the Queen Latifah series is brought back. They will be replaced by Joseph C. Wilson, who has been around since the first season, and Adam Glass (The Chi). These are the sort of changes that tend to indicate strongly that more episodes are coming, and this mostly represents CBS getting some of their metaphorical ducks in a row.

Just in case you are wondering why there is no Equalizer renewal as of yet, there does seem to be a relatively simple reason for it: CBS has yet to order more episodes of any of their shows co-produced by NBCUniversal. That also includes the FBI franchise and Magnum PI. Co-productions are often ones that take more time just because there are a number of other cooks in the kitchen and there are deals that have to be worked out. We’re pretty confident about all three of them being back.

The Equalizer has given CBS a much better opportunity to succeed on Sunday nights than they’ve had in the past; this is a solidly-performing show with a legitimate star and a fan base that still has the potential to grow early on in its run. There was no guarantee that this was going to work given the success of the original movie with Denzel Washington, but it has and then some. We’re just curious to see what other stories could be coming for Robyn McCall down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Equalizer right now

What would you most like to see when it comes to The Equalizer season 3?

Are you sure that a renewal is coming? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay here at the site for some additional updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







