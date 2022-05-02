Riverdale season 6 episode 13 spoilers: A bit of sorcery

Riverdale season 6 episode 13 is going to be coming on The CW next week — do you want to learn more about “Ex-Libris” right now?

Well, at the center of this installment is a story all about mind-games. Or, in particular, Percival continuing to find a way to torment some of our heroes. All of these characters are going to have to focus on their past in different ways; it is clearly impacting Betty, and we know that some key relationships are about to face their biggest tests yet. (We love Betty’s line in the promo that someone “is picking through [her] brain with dirty fingers.” It’s almost the perfect way to describe what she is dealing with.

Want to get a few more details all about what you can expect to see coming up? Then go ahead and check out the full Riverdale season 6 episode 13 synopsis below:

MIND GAMES — The next steps of Percival’s (guest star Chris O’Shea) plan catch Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Reggie (Charles Melton) off guard and forces them to face their past trauma. Mädchen Amick and Casey Cott also star. Ruba Nadda directed the episode written by Aaron Allen (613). Original airdate 5/8/2022.

So what’s going to be the endgame here for Percival? We wish we could say, but we can go ahead and note with some confidence that we’re not anywhere close to it just yet. Things are almost certainly going to get crazier over the next couple of episodes, but we still don’t think this is going to last longer than this season. What would the point be of prolonging the showdown beyond a natural expiration date for it?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Riverdale right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Riverdale season 6 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







