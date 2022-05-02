9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 16 promo: Owen visits his father

Just in case you needed a reminder that 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 6 was going to be extremely emotional, we have that for you now!

Below, you can see the promo for the next new episode titled “Shift-Less,” and this is one that will feature a handful of challenges for one Owen Strand. Rob Lowe’s character has to pay a visit to his father on the West Coast for the first time in years, and it is clear almost right away that these two do not have the best relationship in the world. There are a lot of demons and issues they’ll have to work through, and there may not be a lot of time in order to deal with some of that.

To go along with the appearance from Owen’s father in this episode, Chad Lowe is also going to be appearing as Owen’s brother, who he also doesn’t have a great relationship with.

Given that we are so close to the end of the season, it was clearly a priority for the writers to really dive into some of these heartfelt stories. They wanted to explore what makes a guy like Owen tick, and the sort of challenges that come could ahead for him as a person. We’re sure that the remainder of the season won’t be spent exclusively on what is going on with this character, but it’s at the very least clear that we’re going to see something here that has a long-term impact on him. If you love Owen as a part of the greater 9-1-1 universe, this feels worth celebrating very much in its own right.

