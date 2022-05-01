Call the Midwife season 11 episode 8: Is Dr. Turner, Sister Julienne dead?

Next week on Call the Midwife season 11 episode 8, you have to prepare yourself for all of the tears. We are, after all, building up to an incredible finale, one that will probably make you emotional and bed for season 12 to come here sooner rather than later.

(Warning: Spoilers ahead from episode 7, which is airing on PBS tonight.)

At the end of tonight’s episode, we see the beginning of a desperate situation in Poplar: A train accident. This is one that leaves a number of different characters in jeopardy, with Sister Julienne and Dr. Turner at the top of list. You’re going to see some of the other characters do what they can in order to help, but are they going to be able to do anything in time? We hope so, but you have to be prepared for this to be one of the most heart-shattering episodes since the one where we lost Barbara. Writer Heidi Thomas is not taking it easy on anyone with this episode!

To get a few more specifics on what’s coming, go ahead and check out the full Call the Midwife season 11 episode 8 synopsis:

The aftermath of a tragic incident in the heart of Poplar ripples through the community. As Nonnatus House faces its darkest day, the team must overcome personal anguish to help the injured.

We at least know that there is a season 12 coming to both BBC and PBS down the road, so you don’t have to enter this episode being altogether concerned for the long-term future here. (For those who don’t know, season 12 is also already in production!) This finale could help to set the stage for it, but we’d be shocked if there is a major cliffhanger at the end. That’s just not something that this show does with any regularity.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Call the Midwife right now

What do you most want to see on Call the Midwife season 11 episode 8?

Are you worried for Dr. Turner or Sister Julienne? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: PBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







