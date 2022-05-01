Is Helen George leaving Call the Midwife? Why is Trixie gone?

Is Helen George leaving Call the Midwife, and is the journey over for Trixie Franklin on the PBS / BBC hit? We know that she has been absent as of late, and there may be some questions all about just how long that absence will last.

Let’s just say that for now, we do have some answers, and the first place to begin is with a reminder that more than likely, there will be no Trixie for the immediate future. George was on maternity leave at the time the final episodes of season 11 were filming and it’d be unrealistic to expect her to turn up over the next couple of episodes. Of course, this is hardly a sign that she is departing the show for good.

For starters, remember that we’ve seen Helen go on maternity leave before, and she did in fact return later! Just when you consider that alone, we’ve got good evidence that she will be coming back again. As a matter of fact, we can confirm that she is back on set filming season 12! This was reported a mere matter of days ago, so have no fear in regards to Trixie’s long-term future — you are going to be seeing more of her, and we tend to think there are some great, emotional stories she can be a part of.

This is where we issue our customary and/or frequent reminder that Trixie deserves the world; she’s gone through more than almost any character on this show, and she’s also been a part of this series for more than a decade. We’re more invested in her at this point than pretty much anyone.

