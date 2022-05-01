Is Linda Bassett leaving Call the Midwife? Is Nurse Crane still gone?

Where is Nurse Crane on Call the Midwife season 11 tonight? Should you be worried that Linda Bassett is leaving the show?

If you have these questions in the midst of season 11 episode 7 tonight, we absolutely understand. The character has been conspicuously MIA as of late, largely as she works to pursue what is a life-altering adventure for her. It’s a chance for her to fulfill some dreams that go beyond just her professional career, and we tend to think there’s a good bit of excitement that comes along with that.

But is Bassett gone from the show as a result of this? Not necessarily. The only thing that we can say is that she’s gone for now, and there is a good chance you will see more of her either later this season or in the already-renewed season 12. It’s becoming more and more commonplace for actors on this show to be absent for certain stretches of time, so we can’t be altogether shocked by anything that happens here.

Just know this: Nurse Crane is a beloved part of the Nonnatus House family. We’ve seen her in this world for so many years and she is a constant source of advice for some other characters. We think that Heidi Thomas and the rest of the creative team will want to utilize Linda’s talents for however long she wants to be a part of this world. While you wait for a potential return, we just advice you to sit back, relax, and enjoy a number of the other great characters who exist in this world. We’re lucky for there to be so many from top to bottom.

One other warning we should give you tonight: Prepare for the finale next week far in advance. Have tissues at the ready, since this could be the most emotional story you’ve seen in quite some time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Call the Midwife right now

Do you miss Nurse Crane on Call the Midwife season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: PBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







