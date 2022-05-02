The Rookie season 5 episode 21 spoilers: The last before finale

The Rookie season 5 episode 21 is coming to ABC next week, and you should know there’s a lot to look forward to! “Mother’s Day” is fittingly the title for this episode given that it’s airing on the actual holiday, and the story takes place around then, as well.

In a number of different forms, so much of this story will be about paving the way for the future. John Nolan is working to become a training offer, and there are a number of different steps that need to be taken on his way to that. Meanwhile, we know that Tim and Lucy could eventually be moving towards something together, but they are still in other relationships! Is that going to change by the end of this season? We certainly would not rule that out.

For now, let’s go ahead and share the full The Rookie season 5 episode 21 synopsis to give you some more information as to what lies ahead:

“Mother’s Day” – Sergeant Grey supports Officer Nolan’s desire to become a training officer and offers to ride with him for the day to get him ready. Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy must manage expectations in their respective relationships as they decide on their plans for Mother’s Day and a romantic vacation on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, MAY 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We wouldn’t be surprised if this episode ends with at least some sort of tease for what the finale could look like! It doesn’t necessarily have to seem like a two-part episode per se, but we could see the writers put us on the road to something more, and give us a finale that leaves us breathless by the end.

