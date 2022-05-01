Big Brother Canada 10 live feeds are over; the road to the finale

For everyone who is interested in getting some more Big Brother Canada 10 live feed updates, here is where we come bearing bad news. Yesterday marked the final day of feeds for the season and now, we have to sit back and wait to see what the future holds.

At the moment, here is what is confirmed: Josh won both the final four HoH and the Veto. With that in mind, he has a chance to fully dictate what he wants the rest of the season to look like. On the surface, it feels like Kevin is the biggest threat to take out entering final three, since he has the strongest game of those remaining. Yet, Josh also isn’t privy to how well Kevin has worked the jury in his goodbye messages, or how terrible a job Haleena did this past time with Jacey-Lynne. It’s hard to imagine him wanting Betty out at this point, since he needs to split up the final two alliance of Kevin and Haleena to give himself a better chance.

You will start to see some events play out on the show on Monday, and this will carry all the way through to the finale a little later in the week. We do think that Josh is the favorite to win at the moment, mostly because of his recent competition record and his guaranteed final three status. Yet, anything can happen in this game, we know that.

As we do say goodbye to Big Brother Canada for the season, here is where we implore Global and parent company Corus once again to consider moving to a paid platform for the feeds next year with fewer ads, less downtime, and an opportunity for American viewers to purchase a la carte. Think about all the further interest they could drive to the show, though we recognize this is a logistical nightmare and probably won’t happen.

