The Flash season 8 finale spoilers: Is a surprise cameo on the way?

There are a handful of things to be excited about in regards to The Flash season 8 finale, from a huge showdown to a potential cliffhanger.

As it turns out, there’s also going to be a big cameo! We know that things are hard to keep secret within the Arrowverse, mostly because there are so many photographers familiar with where the show films at this point. Even with that, there could still be a secret that people are keeping under wraps, one that could leave jaws on the floor — at least if we believe the actress behind Cecile in Danielle Nicolet.

Speaking to TVLine, here is just some of what the actress behind Cecile had to say on this subject:

“Oh my god, it’s so huge, and you’re going to see a face that you are going to be so surprised to see. So surprised … Anybody that you’re thinking it might be, nope! It’s not at all who you think it is. Everyone is going to be screaming, they’ll be so excited to see this person.”

Based on this statement alone, we really hope that this cameo is not someone who we’ve seen in the past year or so on this show. We love characters like Harrison Wells, for example, but we just had him during the Armageddon arc! We suppose whoever turns up will probably be either a big-name hero or a villain, and maybe it’s someone who will better set the stage for a season 9. Given that this is likely going to be the final season, we think that something like this could definitely help to get the ball rolling a little bit.

Here are the names that would be on our wishlist right now: Stargirl, Supergirl, someone from Legends of Tomorrow to give us more closure there, or maybe even a dream sequence of Oliver Queen. Any of these would be awesome, to say the least. (We’d add Batwoman for a similar reason to the Legends, but season 3 of that show actually had a fairly definitive ending.)

Who do you think could be appearing on The Flash season 8 finale?

