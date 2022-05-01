Is Sanditon new tonight on PBS? Are we about to be diving right back into the world of the period drama?

We don’t exactly think that this will come as a great surprise to a lot of people out there, this is a show that loves to keep you hanging and wondering what the future holds for Charlotte. We saw that back in season 1, and there was more heartbreak towards the end of season 2. Are we going to be diving into the other side shortly?

Alas, no. Last week was the emotional season 2 finale and with that, we’re in the midst now of a lengthy hiatus. Season 3 was ordered at the same time as season 2, so you don’t have to worry that much about the future here. Our hope is that you will see more in early 2023 — for now, you can check out a teaser for what’s next below.

So what about scoop? Speaking in a new interview with Salon, series head writer Justin Young had the following to say about why we should watch Charlotte’s journey closely:

Think about where we find her in that opening moments of Season 2. We find a young woman who’s trying to move on. She’s trying to be who her family needs her to be and then she’s pulled back into Sanditon. That is what these these two seasons are about. Everything she says to Colbourne in that scene at the end of that first episode about what she thinks a young woman should be with that independence of spirit, that conversation is absolutely key to Charlotte’s journey across these two seasons. These two seasons are absolutely about Charlotte and Georgiana, and how they go from the beginning of Episode 1 in Season 2 to the end of Episode 6 of Season 3. Hopefully, when we speak in a year’s time about Season 3, you’ll go, “Oh, I see. Right. Yes, that was them.”

By the end of season 3, we mostly just hope for a reveal that feels satisfying. We want Charlotte to be happy, and we have to assume that a series like this will not last forever. It has, after all, been canceled once before already…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Sanditon season 3?

Are you sad that there is no new episode tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: PBS.)

