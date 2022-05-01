Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 13: Morgan, Alicia’s next move

Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 13 is coming next week on AMC+, and there is a LOT of chaos to assess here.

For starters, remember what happened at the end of episode 12: John Dorie Sr. sacrificed himself in order to make sure that baby Mo was able to get out of the tower. Morgan now has the child, and he also has to figure out the best way to take down Victor Strand once and for all.

In the promo below, you can see him tell Alicia that the time to strike is now. After all, the tower is unguarded! Yet, she has some concerns as to their readiness, and we think that on some level, her concerns are going to win out. Remember that there are still multiple episodes to go this season and while there is some action ahead, we don’t think that it’s 100% setting up the endgame just yet.

To get a few more details now on what’s coming, go ahead and see the Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 13 synopsis below:

Morgan and Alicia plan their next steps; Dwight and Sherry face the prospect of having to choose between their code and their safety.

So who is the next person to die after Dorie Senior? We tend to think that the writing is still on the wall for Charlie due to her radiation poisoning, and we always think that someone like Strand is battling death at every turn. We don’t think the writers would kill him off before the finale, but it’s also super-tough to imagine how he makes it out of this season given all of the stuff he’s done so far. A lot of it is really tough to sit back and ignore!

