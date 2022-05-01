The Bachelorette spoilers: Gabby and Rachel’s serious moment

The Bachelorette with Gabby and Rachel is still in the midst of filming and for this article, we have a reminder of one simple thing: The later in the season it is, the more serious and dramatic things become.

The image below comes courtesy of executive producer Mike Fleiss, and he makes it clear to note that things are “all good.” It’s important he does that, since you could be looking at this photo and thinking there is some sort of potential drama behind the scenes here. Photos can get misread and misinterpreted so easily, and this is more than likely the two trying to figure out what they want to do in regards to a Rose Ceremony.

What’s so strange about this season right now is that for whatever reason, there still isn’t all that much information about how this is going to work. We know that both Gabby and Rachel will have their own journeys, and the purpose here is to not shortchange either one of them. Will that mean more episodes? Maybe, or it’s possible that there will be less time spent on each date. We wouldn’t be shocked honestly if ABC extends the series to twice a week since it will be on in the summer — what else is on the air? Also, they’ve done this in the past with Bachelor in Paradise, so it’s hardly going to be some huge, revolutionary thing that they have never done in the past.

We just hope that there is no infighting between the two leads and that in the end, we’re building towards a chance to see these two characters be happy.

