Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing season 13 episode 18 on the air in the immediate future?

Since we’re getting close to the end of the season at this point, we know that’s going to make the demand for more episodes all the more palpable. There are so many storylines that we need resolution on right now! Think in terms of what’s going on with Callen and the deep-fakes; or, consider what we’re seeing with Sam and his father. There is also the story of Deeks and Kensi doing their best to become parents.

Over time, we know that we’re going to get some more of these stories; as a matter of fact, we’ll be getting a lot tonight! There are two episodes airing back-to-back starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and the show is bumping off The Equalizer until May 8. One episode is going to be extra-special, as it features Daniela Ruah directing a script from Eric Christian Olsen. For more on these episodes, take a look below.

Season 13 episode 18, “Hard for the Money” – NCIS investigates the murder of a woman employed in the Navy’s missile defense program and its connection to stolen Navy missile technology. Also, a strict social worker stresses out Deeks, and Sam debates selling his boat, on the first of back-to-back episodes of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, at a special time, Sunday, May 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 13 episode 19, “Live Free or Die Standing” – The NCIS team works with DEA Agent Talia Del Campo (Mercedes Mason) to find a missing whistleblower set to testify against gun manufacturers marketing to drug cartels, on the second of back-to-back episodes of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The episode was directed by series star Daniela Ruah and written by series star Eric Christian Olsen.

On the other side of these episodes, there are still three more to air this season. There’s so much to look forward to still! We just hope that you’re ready for a lot of drama and some big reveals.

