When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 10 spoilers: Shocking news ahead!

As we prepare for When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 10 to arrive on the Hallmark Channel next week, be prepared for big reveals. We’re getting close to the end of the season and with that in mind, of course everything is going to start to ratchet up! The future of Hope Valley could be in a precarious position, and characters may have to figure out how to make some big decisions.

To get a little more information all about that, be sure to check out the full When Calls the Heart season 9 episode 10 synopsis below:

Elizabeth (Krakow) and Rosemary (Hutton) don’t agree on the best way share unsettling news with the town about the coal mines, but that’s put behind them when Rosemary hears even more shocking news.

This episode will remind Rosemary in particular of the burden that comes with being a part of the press. She is trusted to deliver important messages to all of Hope Valley, even though at times there are a lot of people who probably prefer not to hear it. A lot of people want to believe whatever they want, and that could be true in particular about this sort of situation with the mines. We’ll see how things play out, shall we?

Remember that there are twelve episodes in the season overall, so whatever happens here is almost certainly going to carry over to everything after the fact. The final episodes could bring about more change to the community but remember that this show is meant to be optimistic. We’d be stunned if the story concluded on some sort of devastating note. (Also, we’d be equally stunned if this proves to be the final season; we know some other Hallmark Channel shows are ending, but we don’t think that this one will — at least not yet.)

