So where should we start things off here? By getting the bad news out of the way: There is, unfortunately, no new episode on the air tonight. We’re in the midst of a hiatus, and it is the last one we’re going to have for the season. Next week will be season 2 episode 17, the penultimate installment and one where a lot of exciting stuff is going to happen. A familiar face in Yusuf Gatewood (The Originals) is going to be guest-starring, and there’s also an emotional story ahead for Delilah. To get more news on that, go ahead and check out the full The Equalizer season 2 episode 17 synopsis:

“What Dreams May Come” – McCall, Mel and Harry take a leap of faith when they help a self-proclaimed psychic, Julien (Yusuf Gatewood), find his missing sister who he says is in imminent danger, according to his visions. Also, Delilah’s PTSD returns as she struggles under the weight of keeping McCall’s secrets and her worries about her mother’s safety, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, May 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of this episode, we tend to think that the stage will be somewhat set for the finale. While there is no official renewal as of yet for a season 3, we do tend to think that is coming. Given Queen Latifah’s popularity and the ratings so far, we have a hard time imagining that a cancellation is imminent. Just focus on the stories, the drama, and McCall’s struggle to keep her identity a secret.

