See NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama return to Fez for That 70’s Show reboot!

If you missed the news a little bit earlier this weekend, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama has signed on to another big role. Not only that, but it’s one plenty of longtime fans should be familiar with!

Netflix is currently in the process of reviving That 70’s Show in the form of That 90’s Show, and it will feature Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia coming up to Point Place, Wisconsin for the summer. While there, you can imagine they’re going to have quite the crazy experience. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will be series regulars, and the announcement this week was that Wilmer will guest-star as Fez alongside former cast members Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, and Laura Prepon. All of the

If you want to have a little bit of a laugh now, just look at the Instagram video below! In this, you can see Wilmer putting on his old Fez outfit from so many years before. We personally think this video was just for fun, as opposed to this being a costume he’s going to wear on the show. Can you imagine Fez still dressing like he’s in the 1970’s?

We do think there are some interesting questions that come with this character’s return, including what became of that polarizing romance with Jackie close to the end of the show. Or, what Fez ended up doing with his life and career. There’s also the question of how the writers choose to not include Hyde, who will almost certainly not be making an appearance.

Are you stoked to see Wilmer Valderrama back for the That 70’s Show revival?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilmer Valderrama (@wilmervalderrama)

